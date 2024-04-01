Steve Evans insists Stevenage are not out the play-off battle as slump continues

Stevenage manager Steve Evans issued a defiant message after his promotion-chasing side suffered another setback with a 0-0 draw at Charlton.

The stalemate at the Valley extended their winless run to seven matches and left them three points off the play-off places in League One.

Boro’s 17-goal top-scorer Jamie Reid had a glorious chance to end his drought but instead extended it to nine matches as he headed over from close range, while substitute Vadaine Oliver was twice denied by Charlton goalkeeper Harry Isted.

Evans said: “I’m really pleased with the performance.

“We dominated possession for long spells of the first half without really creating. I think it’s a record amount of entries into the penalty box away from home for us.

“Good opportunities and the goalkeeper has made two fantastic saves from big Vadaine Oliver. Jamie Reid has a chance you normally expect him to score. He’s going through that little spell but the only way he is going to get a goal is what he had done today – be prepared to go back in.

“We love the kid, whether he scores them or not. We have come to the Valley, we’ve silenced the crowd and outplayed them all over the pitch.

“I dread to think what the stats are – 80 or 90 per cent possession. It probably won’t be that when they calculate it here but that’s what it felt like.

“Five matches to go, three points in it (to the play-offs). If I was three points in front I would think it was far from finished. So we are far from finished in this race for the play-offs.”

Nathan Jones has overseen a 10-game unbeaten run for the Addicks – only tasting defeat once since succeeding Michael Appleton as boss – but seven of those have been draws.

The south Londoners lacked quality in the final third with Tyreeq Bakinson flicking wide from a Thierry Small delivery their best chance.

Jones said: “Mixed feelings. We come out with a lot of positives – another clean sheet, another point and another game unbeaten. They gave me everything.

“First half we were decent in terms of how we controlled the game and moved the ball but we need to be better, show a bit more quality and bravery. But that will come.

“It’s the first time we have played three strikers, with a 10, because we wanted to be positive at home. It’s a point. I’m not ecstatic in any way but it’s another step in the right direction.

“We had a gameplan and did it for long periods of the game – but not enough.

“We kind of ran out of a few ideas late on. It’s probably a fair result.”