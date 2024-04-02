Grant McCann ‘really proud’ of Doncaster after fifth consecutive victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grant McCann ‘really proud’ of Doncaster after fifth consecutive victory

By Press Association
Grant McCann’s side are in impressive form (Mike Egerton/PA)
Grant McCann's side are in impressive form (Mike Egerton/PA)

Grant McCann spoke of his pride in his Doncaster side as they beat promotion-chasing Wrexham to claim a fifth consecutive win in League Two.

Owen Bailey’s header late in the first half was enough to decide the game 1-0 and see Rovers continue their impressive run of form late in the campaign.

“It was a really good performance from us,” McCann said.

“I was really proud of the boys. I thought we were really good as a team defensively. They were always going to have a bit of a spell and in the last 10 or 15 minutes they just kept getting bigger and bigger with the subs they were putting on.

“We wanted to be aggressive against them and I think you saw that over the first 75 minutes. We stepped off it after that and we didn’t get to the ball quick enough so they put a bit of pressure on.

“But apart from that, for 75 minutes I thought we were very, very good. It’s another clean sheet, a good performance, three points and a good win. We had a lot of fans here. I asked them to come out after the last game and they did create a great atmosphere.

“Hopefully they can see a team working very hard for this football club and for them as well.”

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson bemoaned a lack of ruthlessness from his side as they missed the opportunity to extend their advantage in the automatic-promotion places.

Parkinson felt the Welsh outfit improved in the second half but did not pressure Doncaster enough, leaving them two points clear of fourth-placed MK Dons.

“We had a chance to put a decent gap between ourselves and the chasing pack below but couldn’t take it,” Parkinson said.

“Doncaster are top of the form table and have got their injured players back, so we knew they were a good team, but so are we.

“We just weren’t really at the races in the first half and they were sharper than us and their quality was better. We had patches of good play but we gave the ball away cheaply and we let too many crosses come into our box and got punished for that.

“We then had a real go in the second half and were a bit unlucky with the goal that was disallowed for offside because that was a very borderline decision. Their keeper has also made a great save from Steven Fletcher right at the end but we did not work him enough.

“There were decisive moments when we were not ruthless enough and, if we had have been, that could have got us back into the game.”