Bojan Miovski’s late effort disallowed as Aberdeen held in Livingston stalemate

Bojan Miovski saw his late goal disallowed by VAR as Aberdeen were forced to settle for a point in a goalless cinch Premiership draw with Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The striker looked to have settled a poor-quality contest when he fired home from close range in the dying moments but Angus MacDonald was found to have been offside in the build-up following a VAR intervention.

The Dons had had the better chances, with Miovski earlier denied by Shamal George when clean through and Jamie McGrath hitting the woodwork with a deep cross that almost crept in.

Livingston’s best opportunity came in the opening five minutes when Steven Bradley headed the ball wide from six yards out.

Aberdeen remain ninth in the league, while Livingston are now nine points adrift of Ross County at the foot of the table.

Livingston manager David Martindale had made just one change from the side who lost to Celtic last time out, with Jason Holt dropping out and Daniel Mackay coming in.

Aberdeen, meanwhile, were unchanged following their important 2-1 win over Ross County last weekend.

It was the hosts who should have taken an early lead in the fourth minute as Sean Kelly’s left-wing cross found Bradley, who headed just wide when he should have scored.

Aberdeen’s first chance came in the 20th minute and it was a golden opportunity as Miovski was released through on goal by Leighton Clarkson but the striker’s effort was well blocked by Livi goalkeeper George.

It was a stop-start first half with a number of lengthy delays following head knocks to Tete Yengi, McGrath and Michael Nottingham, although all three were eventually able to continue.

It was not until the 41st minute that the next chance was created as Steven Kelly had a left-footed shot from the edge of the box that was parried to safety by Kelle Roos.

Despite nine added minutes, there was to be no breakthrough as a forgettable first half came to an end.

McGrath had the first effort of the second half in the 52nd minute, firing in a near-post free-kick that was palmed away by George.

In a flurry of activity, substitute MacDonald saw a header blocked from the resulting corner and – in the same passage of play – McGrath’s deep cross cannoned off the far post with George scrambling in the windy conditions.

Martindale threw on Bruce Anderson after an hour and the substitute nearly had an instant impact, volleying over at the near post from a Mackay cross.

The second half was low on quality but Aberdeen thought they had snatched it at the death as Miovski bundled the ball home after George had saved Stefan Gartenmann’s header.

But, following a VAR check, MacDonald was adjudged to have been offside from the original free-kick as a disappointing match ended goalless.