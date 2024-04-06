Paul Mullin scores 100th Wrexham goal in win at relegation-threatened Colchester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Mullin scores 100th Wrexham goal in win at relegation-threatened Colchester

By Press Association
Paul Mullin equalised for Wrexham (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Paul Mullin equalised for Wrexham (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Paul Mullin scored his 100th Wrexham goal as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 League Two victory at relegation-threatened Colchester.

The hosts created chances in the first half, with Connor Hall lifting a first-time shot over and John Akinde heading over from close range.

Alistair Smith fired over in the area for Colchester and Cameron McGeehan’s low strike from the edge of the box was well held by goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo.

Wrexham’s best chance of the first half came just before half-time when Mullin slid a shot wide from close range, after a good break.

However, Colchester took a 54th-minute lead through Akinde, who clinically fired a low shot past Okonkwo from just inside the area after McGeehan had done well to set him up.

But their lead lasted just eight minutes as Mullin headed home Ryan Barnett’s cross unmarked from close range to equalise.

And Max Cleworth then nodded in Wrexham’s 85th-minute winner after Colchester had failed to deal with George Evans’ delivery into their area, to seal the visitors’ comeback win.