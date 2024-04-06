Lee Bell admits Crewe went ‘back to basics’ to secure draw at Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lee Bell admits Crewe went ‘back to basics’ to secure draw at Accrington

By Press Association
Lee Bell’s Crewe drew (Tim Markland/PA)
Lee Bell’s Crewe drew (Tim Markland/PA)

Lee Bell admitted his Crewe side went “back to basics” to secure a goalless draw at Accrington as they look to cement a play-off place.

The Alex manager has 10 first-team players missing through injury and results have slipped.

However, the point at Stanley means they remain in sixth place, five points clear of eighth-placed AFC Wimbledon.

This was not a classic match at the Wham Stadium with neither keeper having a lot to do.

Both sides had just two shots on target and it will not live long in the memory – but it could prove a vital point for Bell.

He said: “We needed a response and we got it.

“I thought the players gave it everything, they emptied themselves. We went back to basics, kept our shape and made sure we were not cut open.

“We got in some good positions but the final ball let us down.

“A clean sheet away from home is a foundation to build on and that hasn’t been our forte this season but that’s two on the bounce now.

“We have got to remain positive, we are a no-excuses team and the players who are playing have been around the first team.

“We just have to keep going, roll our sleeves up and hopefully we will have one or two back to freshen us up over the next week.”

Stanley made sure they will play League Two football next season after a turbulent time at the Wham Stadium, with the sacking of long-term manager John Coleman in March, and new boss John Doolan is looking ahead as he assesses his players.

The Reds kept their first clean sheet in 10 games and Doolan was happy with the way his backline stood firm.

Doolan said: “I am so pleased with the way the lads defended, as a back five, their decision-making was really good.

“We are two sides who like to get the ball down and pass it but the wind was swirling and it made it difficult for both sides. The wind has a massive impact on the game.

“I thought we asked a few questions ourselves and we had some good performances, Tommy Leigh worked his socks off as our target man.

“We had to dig in, everyone put a shift in, and I’m really pleased defensively.

“We haven’t as yet won at home since I took charge but if we show the same desire, spirit and togetherness to defend and keep a clean sheet, hopefully we can do it in our final home game.

“We have four away games on the spin now, it’s a testing time but it gives me time to try a few things and give lads a chance.”