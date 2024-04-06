David Artell delighted with Danny Rose after his matchwinning contribution

David Artell reserved praise for Danny Rose after his opportunistic winner helped Grimsby to an important 1-0 victory against Newport County which boosted their ongoing Sky Bet League Two survival bid.

Rose did the damage at Blundell Park with his 13th goal of the season as Grimsby moved five points clear of the danger zone.

Artell’s side have games in hand on Sutton and Forest Green below them, while Newport suffered defeat for the fourth match running.

The Mariners boss said: “The players were brilliant. My only criticism is that it was only 1-0.

“It could have been three, four or five and that would’ve made for a much calmer last 20 minutes, but I don’t think they’ve had a chance [in the second half].

“It was a fully deserved victory and that’s three 1-0 wins here in the last five. If we keep going as we are, we will score more goals and win more matches.”

On Rose’s goal he added: “That’s a goal out of nothing. Justin [Obikwu] scored a similar one at Sutton when nobody expects a shot and then, suddenly, it’s in the back of the net.

“Rosey [Danny Rose] epitomises this team really with his attitude. He closes things down. He ran himself into the ground and that’s all we ask, that they run themselves into the ground for the football club.”

Newport manager Graham Coughlan said: “We weren’t good enough. We made a mistake at the back and they’ve got in.

“We’re leaving things and we’re hesitant. They were sharper. They got in and put the ball in the back of the net.

“They looked hungry and have a cause. Their cause is probably greater than ours.

“Fair play to them, but that’s where we are at this moment in time.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t good enough, to be honest.

“We were lucky it was only one and it’s not a nice place to be at this moment, but like I said we’ve got four games left to see what the future holds for some players.”

Grimsby settled quickest as Charles Vernam and Kieran Green set their sights from the edge of the penalty area in the opening stages.

At the other end, Offrande Zanzala headed a decent chance wide after meeting a left-footed delivery from team-mate Adam Lewis.

Rose then prodded Grimsby ahead in the 33rd minute after combining with Vernam and the home side took that lead into half-time.

Vernam sliced a half-volley over soon after the restart as Grimsby pushed for a second goal.

Donovan Wilson came closest to grabbing it, but the Grimsby striker was, somehow, denied three times in quick succession by Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend.