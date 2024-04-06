Nigel Clough’s keen to look forward after Mansfield’s home humbling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Clough’s keen to look forward after Mansfield’s home humbling

By Press Association
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough during the Sky Bet League Two match at One Call Stadium, Mansfield. Picture date: Saturday March 23, 2024.
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough during the Sky Bet League Two match at One Call Stadium, Mansfield. Picture date: Saturday March 23, 2024.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough told his players to forget Saturday’s 4-1 home mauling by promotion rivals Crawley and quickly move on.

Stags’ heaviest defeat of the Sky Bet League Two campaign saw them drop out of the top three.

However,  a fourth successive win on the road for Crawley strengthened their hopes of making the play-offs.

“Everything that could go wrong did go wrong on the pitch today in terms of our performance,” said Clough.

“Defensively we are going to be a bit vulnerable with so many defenders out injured.

“But we looked more like a team fighting relegation rather than one chasing promotion, which was the most worrying part.

“But it’s finished now. As bad as it’s been, it’s gone once that final whistle blows and there is nothing you can do about it.

“All we can do is look towards the last five games and concentrate on them. We have to win on Tuesday to stay in the race – end of story.

“We’ve taken one point out of nine. When you’re chasing at the top of the league you can’t afford to do that at this stage of the season.

“But it’s still in our hands, which is the only positive thing.”

Crawley made the perfect start as Kellan Gordon fired in a low shot against his old club after just four minutes.

On 24 minutes Nicholas Tsaroulla bagged the second after a great run by Ronan Darcy.

The game was over when the visitors netted twice in as many minutes after the break.

In the 55th minute bad defending allowed Danilo Orsi to steer in the third and, soon after, Klaidi Lolos raced down the centre to add the fourth.

Sub Hiram Boateng did grab a late consolation 10 minutes from time but Crawley boss Scott Lindsey said: “That was a big result for us today.

“I thought we scored some really good goals and I’m clearly delighted.

“I can’t ask for too much more with a result like this at Mansfield, who are a really good side

“That’s the quietest I’ve ever known Mansfield fans.They are usually really noisy, and I could hear our fans over them pretty much from the start of the game, right to the end.

“I know we were 2-0 up but I wasn’t happy with our first half performance. I made that really clear to them.

“I felt we turned the ball over a lot and we’re not usually like that. We are usually more secure with the ball.

“Second half I thought we were outstanding and managed things much better.

“The players have been outstanding and they were outstanding again today with the effort they put in.

“Confidence is really high. If anything I’ve got to cool them off a little bit. We can’t wait to get to Wrexham on Tuesday now.”