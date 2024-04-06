Grant McCann impressed by another Doncaster victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grant McCann impressed by another Doncaster victory

By Press Association
Grant McCann’s side are on the charge (Mike Egerton/PA)
Doncaster boss Grant McCann says his side’s new found confidence was there for all to see as they made it six consecutive League Two wins with a 3-0 success over play-off hopefuls Morecambe.

Two first-half goals from Luke Molyneux and a late strike from Tommy Rowe earned the visitors the three points in a game where they sealed a fourth successive clean sheet and put a serious dent into Morecambe’s hopes of a top-seven finish.

McCann said: “It was a very controlled first half with two very good goals and I still felt we were in control against the wind in the second half and got another really well worked goal late on to cement the points.

“It’s been a great run for us and the boys are playing with real confidence. They are enjoying it at the minute and it is really pleasing.

“There is a great team spirit and the lads are playing with smiles on their faces. We have got players in good form and scoring good goals and today was a great result for us.”

Rovers took the lead with a superb counter attack in the 12th minute when Hakeeb Adelakun’s far-post cross was superbly turned home by Molyneux.

The midfielder doubled his tally in the 25th minute from an excellent free-kick which he bent around a loose Morecambe wall.

The hosts looked to hit back towards the end of the half with Ged Garner inches away from sliding home a Jordan Slew cross.

Morecambe looked to step up the pace after the break but produced their first effort on target two minutes from time when Thimothee Lo-Tutala saved smartly from Joe Adams.

And as Morecambe pushed bodies forward Rovers secured a third when Max Biamou teed up Rowe for a close-range finish.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan was left disappointed as his side’s defeat, together with other results in the league, saw them slip five points away from a play-off spot.

He said: “It was a really disappointing day for us and for some reason we just didn’t get going. We were really flat from the start and they deserved the win on the day.

“It’s no fluke why they have won so many games in a row and they outbattled us all over the pitch today and ran more than us which is really disappointing for me and it just wasn’t good enough.

“We had a few chances towards the end but did not take them and we have to pick ourselves up now for our game on Tuesday.”