Brendan Rodgers: Celtic in ‘really strong position’ after draw at Rangers

Brendan Rodgers insisted Celtic left Ibrox in a “really strong position” after drawing 3-3 with cinch Premiership title rivals Rangers.

The visitors stormed into the lead after just 21 seconds with a Daizen Maeda goal and the dominant Parkhead side doubled their lead in the 34th minute when midfielder Matt O’Riley dinked in a penalty awarded for a Connor Goldson handball.

Rangers picked up after the break and skipper James Tavernier scored from the spot in the 55th minute before striker Cyriel Dessers had the ball in the Hoops net two minutes later only for an earlier infringement to rule out the goal.

There was further drama in the 86th minute when Gers substitute Abdallah Sima levelled but a minute later Hoops substitute Adam Idah restored Celtic’s lead, only for Light Blues substitute Rabbi Matondo to level again in the third minute of eight added on.

Rangers remain a point behind leaders Celtic with a game in hand against Dundee on Wednesday but Rodgers noted that there is still an Old Firm game after the split at Celtic Park, which, like the match at Ibrox, will be played in front of home fans only.

The Celtic boss claimed his side were “much the better football team in terms of how we were trying to approach the game and play” and added: “It puts us in a really strong position.

“We still have a lot of work to do, still six games to go.

“But when you have your nearest rival still to play at home in front of 60-odd thousand, and you know you’re going to be stronger again to that moment, I’m very happy with that.

“I can see the players were disappointed they had not won.

“For a team that has been written off and told they are going through the motions all year I think we definitely turned up.

“This is the business end of the season and we are ready to turn up.

“I have nothing but positivity in how mentally they were in the game, how they approached the game, the courage they played with. It will be immense and be huge for us.”

Rodgers was not convinced about the merits of the Rangers penalty given by referee John Beaton, which sparked a fightback.

Rangers attacker Fabio Silva was initially shown a yellow card by Beaton for simulation after a challenge by Hoops right-back Alistair Johnston inside the Celtic box.

Beaton, however, was sent by VAR Nick Walsh to check the pitch-side monitor and again he pointed to the spot, cancelling out Silva’s yellow card before Tavernier blasted the ball high past Joe Hart.

The Celtic boss had been critical of Beaton in his VAR role in last month’s 2-0 defeat by Hearts at Tynecastle to earn a one-match touchline ban, with one suspended, although he subsequently insisted he was comfortable with his appointment for Ibrox.

Rodgers said: “It was a fantastic game to be involved in.

“Super proud of the team, how we played and managed the occasion. The first half was absolutely brilliant. Couldn’t have been more comfortable in the game.

“Some of the level of our football – we attacked with the ball, attacked without it – and could’ve been more comfortable by half-time.

“Disappointed with the penalty, that gives them a little up in the game when we were clearly the much better team.

“Ali, who is on a booking, has to be really careful in the second half with the timing of his tackles and I thought he was perfect with it.

“I thought the referee got it absolutely right on the field.

“He connected with the ball, the player simulates and it was right. So clearly then they score the penalty. It gets to 2-1 and then you expect something from Rangers.

“But the whole thing was leaving here today with the performance and still with everything in our hands.

“I think what we showed today was the level of our football, players coming back to fitness, how we could deal with pressure and manage the pressure. So proud of the team.”