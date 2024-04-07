Sophie Ingle steps down as captain of Wales after nine-year stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sophie Ingle steps down as captain of Wales after nine-year stint

By Press Association
Sophie Ingle has stepped down as Wales captain (Nick Potts/PA)
Sophie Ingle has stepped down as Wales captain (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea midfielder Sophie Ingle has stepped down as captain of Wales after nine years in the role.

The 32-year-old, who has won 136 international caps, led her country in their first match under new manager Rhian Wilkinson, Friday’s 4-0 Euro 2025 qualifier win over Croatia.

Canadian Wilkinson is yet to announce Ingle’s successor, with her side set to continue their qualifying campaign on Tuesday against Kosovo.

“It has been the best nine years, representing my country and leading this group of girls out,” Ingle said.

“It has been such a career high and one I will never forget.

“I think it is the right time for me, for the team and moving forward, that I pass on the captain’s armband.”

Ingle was appointed national team skipper in February 2015 by former manager Jayne Ludlow and retained the role under Gemma Grainger.

Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson is searching for a new captain
Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson is searching for a new captain (Nick Potts/PA)

She took the armband from Wales’ most-capped player, Jess Fishlock.

“Being Wales captain has probably made me the person I am today,” continued Ingle.

“When I got that armband I was 23, I was a shy little girl who didn’t really speak to the team. That really gave me the power to speak to the girls and develop those relationships.

“I think there’s numerous players within this team now who are ready for it, who are ready for that responsibility.”