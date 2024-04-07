Darren Ferguson admits a ‘bit of luck’ swung EFL Trophy in Peterborough’s favour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darren Ferguson admits a ‘bit of luck’ swung EFL Trophy in Peterborough’s favour

By Press Association
Harrison Burrows (right) and manager Darren Ferguson with the EFL Trophy (Adam Davy/PA)
Harrison Burrows (right) and manager Darren Ferguson with the EFL Trophy (Adam Davy/PA)

Darren Ferguson admitted Peterborough got “a bit of luck” as they defeated Wycombe 2-1 to win the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final in dramatic fashion.

Harrison Burrows scored twice, either side of a Dale Taylor equaliser, in a game where all of the goals came between the 86th minute and first minute of stoppage time.

Burrows joined Peterborough at the age of six and was in the crowd a decade ago when they defeated Chesterfield in the same competition.

Boss Ferguson said of his skipper: “We managed to get a bit of luck with Burrows, he’s put it in – whether he meant it as a shot or a cross doesn’t really matter. What a story for that kid.

“For that boy, you couldn’t have written it better. It’s unbelievable, he’s been amazing this season.

“We’ve had to work with him in terms of his position, everyone knows it’s not a natural position for him at left-back.

“For me, he’s been the most consistent player in the whole league.

“I’m also delighted for the fans because last time we were here was 10 years ago. We might not get here for another decade, so when you get the opportunity you’ve got to make the most of it.”

In a game of half-chances, it looked like Burrows had earned victory with an 85th-minute strike from Ephron Mason-Clark’s cutback that goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli could not hold.

However, with his first touch of the game after coming on as substitute, Taylor connected with a loose ball from a deep free-kick from outside the area that Jed Steer could not keep out.

Burrows snatched victory when his swirling cross from practically on the touchline flew over the head of Ravizzoli and into the net to break Wycombe hearts.

Chairboys manager Matt Bloomfield admitted it was tough to take, and said: “I’m disappointed but proud of the way that the team played, the spectacle that we put on between two League One teams with both of us trying to play a certain way.

“I’m very disappointed for the players and the supporters, we deserved something out of the day.

“First and foremost, congratulations to Darren and his team, they’ve got some very good players who have been or will be sold for multi-million pounds.

“When we got back to 1-1 you think that the day could be yours, but it’s cruel to lose in that manner.

“The second goal was maybe a sign that the day was not meant to be ours.”