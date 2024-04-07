Darren Ferguson admits a ‘bit of luck’ swung EFL Trophy in Peterborough’s favour

Darren Ferguson admitted Peterborough got “a bit of luck” as they defeated Wycombe 2-1 to win the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final in dramatic fashion.

Harrison Burrows scored twice, either side of a Dale Taylor equaliser, in a game where all of the goals came between the 86th minute and first minute of stoppage time.

Burrows joined Peterborough at the age of six and was in the crowd a decade ago when they defeated Chesterfield in the same competition.

Boss Ferguson said of his skipper: “We managed to get a bit of luck with Burrows, he’s put it in – whether he meant it as a shot or a cross doesn’t really matter. What a story for that kid.

“For that boy, you couldn’t have written it better. It’s unbelievable, he’s been amazing this season.

“We’ve had to work with him in terms of his position, everyone knows it’s not a natural position for him at left-back.

“For me, he’s been the most consistent player in the whole league.

“I’m also delighted for the fans because last time we were here was 10 years ago. We might not get here for another decade, so when you get the opportunity you’ve got to make the most of it.”

In a game of half-chances, it looked like Burrows had earned victory with an 85th-minute strike from Ephron Mason-Clark’s cutback that goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli could not hold.

However, with his first touch of the game after coming on as substitute, Taylor connected with a loose ball from a deep free-kick from outside the area that Jed Steer could not keep out.

Burrows snatched victory when his swirling cross from practically on the touchline flew over the head of Ravizzoli and into the net to break Wycombe hearts.

Chairboys manager Matt Bloomfield admitted it was tough to take, and said: “I’m disappointed but proud of the way that the team played, the spectacle that we put on between two League One teams with both of us trying to play a certain way.

“I’m very disappointed for the players and the supporters, we deserved something out of the day.

“First and foremost, congratulations to Darren and his team, they’ve got some very good players who have been or will be sold for multi-million pounds.

“When we got back to 1-1 you think that the day could be yours, but it’s cruel to lose in that manner.

“The second goal was maybe a sign that the day was not meant to be ours.”