Football rumours: Eddie Howe hopes to keep hold of Bruno Guimaraes

What the papers say

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe insists he wants to keep Bruno Guimaraes “as long as he can”, reports the Daily Mirror. Paris St Germain are among the clubs interested in the 26-year-old Brazil midfielder.

Could Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics be heading to Luton? (Richard Sellers/PA)

Luton are increasingly keen on Blackburn striker Sammie Szmodics, according to The Sun. The Premier League club face competition from Brentford for the Republic of Ireland international, 28.

Arsenal have joined the clubs showing interest in young Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye, according to the Daily Mail. Manchester United and Bayern Munich are among the clubs weighing up a summer move for the 19-year-old Senegal defender.

United and Arsenal are also on course for a battle to sign Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez. The Old Trafford club are looking to beat their Premier League rivals to the Spanish left-back, 22, according to the Daily Mirror, via TeamTalk.

Social media round-up

🚨 Manchester City want to reward Rodri with a pay hike that will keep the Spain midfielder with the club for the rest of his career. (Source: Mirror Football) pic.twitter.com/eMndtCisnJ — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 7, 2024

Mason Greenwood 'leads European giants' four-man transfer shortlist' if Man Utd cash in on Getafe loanee in summer https://t.co/TiMPSNqvKt — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 7, 2024

Players to watch

Could Manchester United’s Anthony Martial (left) be heading to Italy? (Martin Rickett/PA)

Anthony Martial: Inter Milan could target the Manchester United striker, 28, if they fail to lure Iceland forward Albert Gudmundsson, 26, from Genoa, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton will demand more than £40million for the 27-year-old England striker in the summer, according to Football Insider.