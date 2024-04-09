Raith Rovers suffer title blow with defeat to Airdrie

Adam Frizzell’s quick double dented Raith Rovers’ Scottish Championship title hopes after they were beaten 3-1 by Airdrie.

Rovers missed the chance to close the gap on league leaders Dundee United, who they trail by four points with four games to play, while Airdrie tightened their grip on fourth place.

Airdrie took the lead in the 26th minute when Frizzell smashed into the top corner with the outside of his boot.

The captain was on the scoresheet again just four minutes later after picking up the ball up from Gabby McGill and firing home into the bottom corner.

Rovers pulled one back in the 68th minute when Josh Mullin found the bottom corner from outside of the box, but Lewis McGregor prevented any potential comeback with a top-corner finish in the 80th minute.