Plymouth earn much-needed late point against relegation-rivals QPR

Managerless Plymouth claimed a much-needed 85th-minute leveller to earn a late 1-1 Championship draw at home to relegation-rivals QPR.

Following a goalmouth scramble in which Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper twice brilliantly saved on his line, Sam Field hammered the ball home from close range after 73 minutes to give the visitors the lead.

But Albert Adomah put into his own net with five minutes remaining as Argyle claimed a share of the spoils.

Ilias Chair fired over from 20 yards out as the ball fell to him from QPR’s first corner of the game.

Adam Randall won and took a 13th-minute free-kick for the hosts which flew over from 20 yards out.

Top scorer Morgan Whittaker went the closest with his 25-yard shot on the run which went just wide of Asmir Bergovic’s goal in the 15th minute.

It was the closest either side went in a tentative getting-to-know-you start from both teams.

Callum Wright helped continue a flowing move with a cheeky acrobatic back heel which resulted in a shooting opportunity for the attacking midfielder just outside the QPR penalty area.

Wright’s thumping 26th-minute shot from 20 yards flew just over the crossbar, while Chair continued to be a thorn in Argyle’s side and when he cut inside from the left – three minutes later – his low goal-bound shot had to be blocked by a defender.

Minutes later Lucas Andersen beat two defenders as he cut inside from the right and let fly with a low angled drive that flew just wide of the diving Cooper’s far post.

Paul Smyth went even closer in the 36th minute, latching onto a Chair cross from the left at the far post. Smyth controlled the ball well and his first-time shot on the half volley rocketed into the side netting.

Ryan Hardie’s shot from centre of the penalty area eight minutes before the break was comfortably saved by Begovic.

A slip on the ball by Anthony Phillips allowed Chair a run-on goal from the halfway. The Morocco international homed in on goal before firing just wide from the edge of the box.

Cooper made a brilliant 56th-minute save to deny Smyth as he looked certain to score after being teed up inside the box by Lydon Dykes. Somehow the Argyle number one kept out Smyth’s measured shot.

A minute later, Begovic was forced to save low at the foot of his post to keep out a Bali Mumba shot.

Central defender Lewis Gibson looked set to score when a corner, flicked on, landed at his feet at the far post but his shot across goal curled away from the target and sailed inches wide.

Plymouth defender Dan Scarr did brilliantly to head off the goal line in the 68th minute as QPR upped the pressure and Smyth’s cross looked to be heading in.

Field finally broke the deadlock from close range after 73 minutes to give QPR the lead.

Begovic made a brilliant stop to deny Mumba – as Argyle piled on the pressure – but Adomah appeared to score an own goal, under pressure from substitute striker Mustapha Bundu, at the far post as QPR failed to clear the 85th-minute corner.