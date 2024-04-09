Stockport a point away from promotion after beating Colchester

League Two leaders Stockport moved to within a point of promotion with a hard-fought 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Colchester.

Nick Powell and Paddy Madden scored wither side of Cameron McGeehan’s equaliser before Ben Hinchcliffe saved McGeehan’s penalty to secure a fifth win in a row and move to the brink of promotion to League One.

Tanto Olaofe shot into the side netting for Stockport early on before Colchester goalkeeper Owen Goodman made a point-blank save to deny Madden.

Stockport took a 31st-minute lead when Nick Powell collected Antoni Sarcevic’s short corner and his hopeful effort from nearly 25 yards inexplicably squirmed under Goodman and into the net.

But Colchester equalised in first-half stoppage-time through McGeehan, who side-footed home Arthur Read’s corner on the line.

Stockport restored their lead on the hour through Madden, who converted from two yards after Connor Lemonheigh-Evans had cut Ethan Bristow’s cross back into his path.

Colchester had a golden opportunity to equalise in the 67th minute but Hinchliffe saved McGeehan’s penalty after Tom Hooper had been fouled by Ethan Pye in the area as Stockport claimed a fifth straight win.