Wrexham focusing on their own business with promotion within reach

By Press Association
Wrexham assistant manager Steve Parkin (Mike Egerton/PA)
Wrexham must continue to look after their own business in their quest for League Two promotion after the 4-1 victory over Crawley, vowed Dragons assistant Steve Parkin.

Ryan Barnett’s maiden Wrexham goal put the hosts ahead and Paul Mullin swiftly doubled the advantage, before Andy Cannon’s strike’s and Mullin’s second as full-time approached were followed by Klaidi Lolos netting an injury time consolation.

Wrexham consolidated their top three place and victory on Saturday against Forest Green coupled with other favourable results will confirm back-to-back promotions and League One football next season, but Parkin vowed the Dragons must focus on themselves.

Parkin said: “We worked long and hard over the weekend about Crawley and how good they were away from home.

“We set our game plan to the lads that we thought would be enough to create chances and the lads stuck to it with the exception of the last goal so well.

“We thought we would create chances and opportunities on the break. When you do that you have to be clinical and put your chances away and it was a really clinical performance.

“This time of year we know and we’ve seen from results how difficult wins are to come by. More or less everybody has got something to play for, teams at the bottom and the teams trying to get in the play-offs, and the teams at the top.

“There’s going to be no let-up from them I’m sure to try and get promotion and we’ve just got to take care of our business and make sure we’re on it at the weekend.”

Crawley remain in the play-offs and boss Scott Lindsay insists the loss will not define the rest of their campaign as they seek a top-seven finish.

He said: “We’re disappointed with the outcome of the game but it’s not going to define what we’re going to do moving forward. We’re still in a really good position and we’ve got some really good games to come and we look forward to them.

“It’s a difficult place to come and the manner of the goals we conceded was disappointing but we wipe our mouth and move on and we’ve got to move on pretty quickly.

“It’s a tough place to come and we wanted to ask more questions of them. At least three of their goals were inside our six-yard box.

“You’ve got to sometimes give the opposition credit, we had a lot of possession, we got to the edge of the box and we huffed and puffed a little bit and we found it hard to break them down.

“It was a difficult night for us but we’re not going to let that define our season, because it won’t.”