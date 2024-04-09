Grant McCann admits Doncaster are now contenders for play-off spot

Grant McCann admitted for the first time that Doncaster are play-off contenders in League Two after his side continued their incredible run with a seventh straight victory.

Goals from Joe Ironside and Hakeeb Adelakun saw Rovers through to a 2-1 win over Walsall, who found a late consolation through Isaac Hutchinson.

A run of just one defeat in 14 has helped transform Doncaster, who have surged away from relegation danger to four points off the play-off places in that period.

McCann continues to insist his players are taking it one game at a time but conceded they had put themselves in the mix for an unlikely top-seven finish.

“We’ve put ourselves in the picture, haven’t we,” he said. “That is a testament to the staff and players and all the hard work that has gone into it, and our fans backing us all the way, all season.

“We just want to finish strong. No one is getting ahead of themselves. We’re looking forward to Accrington coming here on Saturday.

“We’ve got to get the rest and the recovery right for the players to make sure we can go again with the same sort of energy to try to win the game.”

Doncaster’s performance was not as strong as they had been previously in the run – but that only made the win more pleasing for McCann.

He said: “That was probably the most satisfying win of it all just because I know we didn’t play to where we can and we still got the win.

“Walsall were the only team to beat us in the 14 games and, while we didn’t use that as motivation, it felt a strong win for us because we know how good they can be.”

Walsall head coach Mat Sadler admitted feeling frustrated that defensive lapses had cost his side after they had made a promising start to the game.

“I thought in the first half that we were really good and got into some really good positions but on the night that final execution wasn’t there to take the chance when it came,” he said.

“It looked like we’d scored with the first corner of the game and we controlled the game, certainly in the first half.

“We got done with a ball that we’d spoken about before the game which is frustrating.

“I think it was one of the harsh realities that you have to defend those situations if you’re going to win away.

“There were lots of really pleasing aspects but the goal affected us in the second half and we couldn’t get going again as we had.

“Being front and centre under the lights teaches you that you have to be ready for whatever happens.”