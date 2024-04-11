Novak Djokovic downs 2023 conqueror Lorenzo Musetti to advance in Monte Carlo

World number one Novak Djokovic stormed past Lorenzo Musetti to reach the quarter-finals of the Monte Carlo Masters.

The 36-year-old lost to the Italian in the same competition a year ago but made no mistakes this time around to secure his place in the last eight with a 7-5 6-3 victory.

Djokovic said he does not think he is at his “top level” but is now set to face Alex de Minaur for a semi-final berth.

🔟/🔟@DjokerNole becomes just the second player to reach 10 Monte-Carlo quarter-finals in the Open Era!#RolexMonteCarloMasters pic.twitter.com/m4kijCljUk — Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (@ROLEXMCMASTERS) April 11, 2024

The Australian assured himself of a clash with Djokovic after a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over compatriot Alexei Popyrin.

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev was beaten 6-3 7-5 by Karen Khachanov to end a rocky week in Monaco a day on from being asked by an umpire not to shout at a line judge.

Khachanov’s reward is a quarter-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Greek having overcome Alexander Zverev 7-5 7-5 (3).

Second seed Jannik Sinner cruised through with a 6-4 6-2 over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

Crazy match. Crazy tennis. Crazy atmosphere! The moment @holgerrune2003 won an EPIC vs Dimitrov! pic.twitter.com/nn2VvtBvt8 — Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters (@ROLEXMCMASTERS) April 11, 2024

That sets up a quarter-final tie with Holger Rune, who came through both his round of 32 and round of 16 games on Thursday across six sets.

Firstly, he beat qualifier Sumit Nagal 6-3 3-6 6-2 before moving on to a three-and-a-half-hour clash with Grigor Dimitrov which he eventually won 7-6 (9) 3-6 7-6 (2).

Friday’s upcoming schedule was completed as Casper Ruud beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-2 and will meet Ugo Humbert who recovered from a set down to beat Lorenzo Sonego 7-5 6-3 6-1.