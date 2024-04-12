We need to stop talking about injuries – Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino said it is time to stop talking about injuries and let Chelsea’s academy players show what they can do ahead of Monday’s meeting with Everton.

The Argentinian could have as many as 11 absentees for the game at Stamford Bridge, with Enzo Fernandez and Raheem Sterling amongst the latest doubts.

Training sessions this season have relied heavily on players called up from the academy, and several have been named in matchday squads as the injury crisis has deepened.

The 17-year-old defender Josh Acheampong and 20-year-old Finland youth international Jimi Tauriainen were amongst the substitutes during the 2-2 draw with Burnley at the end of March, whilst 20-year-old Alfie Gilchrist, who penned a new two-year deal this month, has made 13 appearances in all competitions.

Striker Deivid Washington, the 18-year-old signed from Brazilian side Santos last January, has also featured regularly on the bench, as has 21-year-old Cesare Casadei after his year-long loan at Leicester was cut short earlier this year.

Ahead of Everton, Fernandez and Axel Disasi will have their fitness assessed, whilst Sterling and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez are suffering from illness.

Ben Chilwell is training with the first team having not played since the international break but is unlikely to be fit enough to start.

“We need to stop talking,” said Pochettino. “People are waiting for me to talk (about injuries). We need to stop and we need to adapt, and accept the reality. We need to be positive with the players that we have.

Ben Chilwell has not played for Chelsea since returning injured from international duty with England (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“With the young kids that came through the academy, we are going to try to be competitive and to win the game on Monday. We need to accept the (injury) situation.

“If something happens, we need to take the positives. We’re going to have the possibility to train with young guys, players from the academy. Maybe they can step up and show their quality.”

Chelsea’s under-17 side beat Wolves 3-1 at Molineux to lift the Premier League Cup on Thursday, with the under-21s currently fourth in the league and the under-18s top of their division.

“Maybe before the end of the season we can have some surprise from a player we didn’t count on, that can have a good profile for Chelsea,” said Pochettino. “When that happens, another door will be open.

Alfie Gilchrist has featured on several occasions this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“Chelsea have one of the best academies in the world. It’s our responsibility to pay attention and to care about these guys. Because of the situation, they’re going have the chance to be involved on Monday.”

Pochettino hinted at taking a more measured approach to his post-match media duties after he accused his players of lacking maturity following Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

“I think I need to be more cautious with my words after the game,” he said. “It’s a fact that we have a young squad but also I need to adapt a different message.

“We are winners. We arrived here knowing Chelsea’s history is about winning. So when you don’t win like against Sheffield, we felt disappointed and frustrated. It’s not easy to face (the media) and be calm.”