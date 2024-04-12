Well Society pressing ahead with plans for new supporter-driven era at Fir Park

The Well Society is pressing ahead with plans for a new supporter-driven era at Motherwell despite uncertainty over the ownership model.

American TV executive Erik Barmack outlined his vision for the Steelmen on Thursday after arriving in Scotland to hold further talks with the club board over proposed investment.

Barmack, a former Netflix vice president who runs his own film production company, is aiming to take a majority shareholding over time, despite saying he does not want to “disempower” the Well Society.

The fan group has only had a majority of representatives on the club board for the past few weeks despite assuming its 71 per cent stake in 2016.

Brian Caldwell was recently appointed Motherwell chief executive (Nick Potts/PA)

The club are at a major crossroads, with chief executive Brian Caldwell in his second week in the job and chairman Jim McMahon set to retire at the end of the season following 23 years on the board.

Motherwell’s three-man board needs to grow to six to eight members following a recent change to the club’s articles and the recently revamped Well Society board is finalising its approach to supporting Caldwell and other staff at the club, whether that is with or without Barmack.

An update on social media read: “We continued working on The Well Society’s new business plan at our latest board meeting.

We continued working on The Well Society's new business plan at our latest board meeting on Monday evening. Our members are shaping the proposal – we have identified eight core values based on a survey completed by over 200 Motherwell fans. pic.twitter.com/M8AefsSuga — The Well Society (@TheWellSociety) April 11, 2024

“Our members are shaping the proposal – we have identified eight core values based on a survey completed by over 200 Motherwell fans.

“With our expanded board and additional experienced contributors across our workstream groups we are finalising strategies to engage more with members and to play a more assertive role in supporting the club build a comprehensive long-term plan for success on and off the park.

“Aims include improving the matchday experience, encouraging lapsed supporters back and attracting new fans to Motherwell.

“Whatever happens elsewhere in the coming days and weeks, we are preparing for a bright new future with supporters at the heart of a renewed sense of purpose around our club.

“We are excited to be able to share the plans in the coming weeks.”

I go about the world, hand outstretched, and in the stadiums I plead, "a pretty move, for the love of God." And when good football happens, I give thanks for the miracle. – Galeano pic.twitter.com/t73jh8K5et — Erik Barmack (@ebarmack) April 9, 2024

Barmack is set to attend Motherwell’s cinch Premiership clash with Hibernian on Saturday.

The Los Angeles-based former journalist declined to give any details of the financial package on offer when interviewed by the BBC this week.

The club recently signed a deal which allowed both parties to explore the proposal further but the Well Society board has not been involved in the negotiations as a collective.

Members have been promised the final say on any concrete proposal which emerges in the coming weeks but a recent vote opened up the possibility of the supporters’ group dropping below a 50 per cent stake.