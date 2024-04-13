On This Day in 2003: Paula Radcliffe sets world marathon record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On This Day in 2003: Paula Radcliffe sets world marathon record

By Press Association
Paula Radcliffe smashed the women’s world marathon record when winning in London in 2003 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Paula Radcliffe set a stunning women’s world marathon record on this day in 2003 when she defended her London Marathon title.

Radcliffe became the first woman to run under two hours 16 minutes with a new record time of two hours 15 minutes and 25 seconds, to eclipse the record she had set when winning the Chicago Marathon six months earlier.

She beat that mark in Chicago by a minute and 53 seconds and finished more than four minutes ahead of second-placed Kenyan Catherine Ndereba, while Deena Drossin set a new American record to finish third.

Radcliffe beat her previous world marathon record by one minute 53 seconds in 2003
Radcliffe, then 29, was also the first Briton over the finishing line in the mixed sex event that used male pacemakers.

“I suffered some stomach cramps in the last five or six miles but that has happened before – it was only my body telling me I was hurting it,” Radcliffe said.

“The last two miles was particularly hard, but when we turned out of the wind at Big Ben it got easier.”

Radcliffe retired from competitive running after the 2015 London Marathon
The Briton held the women only and mixed sex world marathon records until 2017 and 2019 respectively when a new record in both categories was set by Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei.

Radcliffe, awarded an MBE in 2002, went on to win the London Marathon for a third time in 2005 and sealed gold in the event at the World Championships in Helsinki later that year, but an Olympic medal at any distance eluded her.

She announced her retirement from competitive running after the London Marathon in 2015, aged 41.