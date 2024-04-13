Rotherham midfielder Andy Rinomhota’s own goal seals three points for Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rotherham midfielder Andy Rinomhota’s own goal seals three points for Swansea

By Press Association
Andy Rinomhota’s own goal proved to be the only goal of the game at the Swansea.com Stadium (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Swansea City all-but secured their Sky Bet Championship status as Andy Rinomhota’s own-goal earned them a 1-0 win over relegated Rotherham.

Luke Williams’ side dominated throughout and saw Liam Cullen, Jamie Paterson and Ronald all have chances to bulge the net.

But midfielder Rinomhota turned into his own net from a corner in the 74th minute to hand Swansea all three points.

Victory leaves Swansea eight points clear of the relegation zone with three matches left to play, while Rotherham remain bottom and without an away league triumph this season.

Buoyed by their emphatic 3-0 win over Stoke three days earlier, the Swans were on the front foot from the outset in south Wales.

The first chance fell to the hosts as Paterson pounced on Sebastian Revan’s heavy touch before threading through to Cullen, whose low driven effort was kept out by Viktor Johansson.

It set the tone for what was to come as Leam Richardson’s side desperately struggled to get hold of possession.

Rotherham’s only effort of note saw former Swan Sam Clucas – who was regularly jeered by the home supporters – scuff a volley wide on 19 minutes.

The Millers looked every bit a side without an away league win in 34 matches, but, despite dominating possession, Swansea struggled to test Johansson after Cullen’s early effort.

While their control was evident, Jay Fulton’s unorthodox header from a short free-kick routine typified Swansea’s lack of cutting edge in the final third.

But they appeared destined to go ahead three minutes before half-time when Paterson robbed Cameron Humphreys of the ball just inside Rotherham’s half before charging down on goal, although his tame effort was comfortably saved by Johansson.

Brazilian winger Ronald then stung the palms of Johansson with a thumping strike from the edge of the box as the contest remained level at the break.

There was precious little for either side to shout about after the restart as the pattern of the contest remained the same.

Shortly after Harry Darling’s driven strike was blocked, Ronald’s half-volley was comfortably gathered by Johansson.

Josh Tymon then picked out Cullen whose header looped wide as Williams sent on Jamal Lowe with 25 minutes left on the clock.

Rinomhota blazed well over from distance following a rare foray forwards from the visitors, who sent on Tom Eaves while Liam Walsh and Aimar Govea entered the fray for Swansea.

But the decisive moment came in the 74th minute as substitute Walsh’s corner was headed into his own net by Rinomhota.

Rotherham’s best chance came with the final play of the game as Arvin Appiah crossed to Eaves, whose header flashed wide at the death.

It ensured hosts claimed back-to-back wins for the second time under Williams, with Rotherham losing for the third game running after failing to register a single shot on target at the Swansea.com Stadium.