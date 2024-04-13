Kidderminster relegated from National League after Eastleigh defeat

Kidderminster’s relegation from the Vanarama National League was confirmed after a 1-0 defeat by Eastleigh at Aggborough Stadium.

The Spitfires took the lead in the 32nd minute when Paul McCallum headed in a cross from Jake Vokins.

Kidderminster rallied in the second half and had several late chances to snatch an equaliser.

Jack Lambert saw his goal-bound effort saved by Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell, who then denied Jay Emmanuel-Thomas before captain Amari Morgan-Smith nodded wide as Kidderminster’s fate was sealed.