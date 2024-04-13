Relegation battling York secure vital victory over Woking

Billy Chadwick and Dipo Akinyemi scored second-half goals to move York to the brink of safety with a crucial 2-0 home win against Woking.

Chadwick broke the deadlock just before the hour-mark and Akinyemi added a second as the Minstermen made it four wins from their last six matches to edge six points clear of the drop zone.

Former Hull midfielder Chadwick had forced Will Jaaskelainen into a superb first half save, but the Woking goalkeeper had no chance with his low angled finish in the 59th minute.

York doubled their lead in the 73rd minute when skipper Lenell John-Lewis slipped in Akinyemi and the forward curled an excellent finish inside Jaaskelainen’s far post.