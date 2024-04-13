Deon Moore salvages valuable point for Sutton at Harrogate with late leveller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deon Moore salvages valuable point for Sutton at Harrogate with late leveller

By Press Association
Deon Moore salvaged a valuable point for Sutton (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Deon Moore salvaged a valuable point for Sutton (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Deon Moore’s 87th-minute equaliser earned Sutton a precious point in their fight for EFL survival as they claimed a 2-2 draw at Harrogate.

The hosts looked to have reignited their own play-off ambitions after goals by George Thomson and Jack Muldoon had cancelled out Harry Beautyman’s first-half opener for the visitors.

But Moore’s late leveller for second-bottom Sutton leaves the Sulphurites five places behind the top seven with two games left to play.

Sutton, meanwhile, lie one point away adrift of safety after wins for relegation rivals Colchester and Grimsby.

United had carried the greater attacking threat during the opening exchanges before Beautyman broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time after turning in a low Coley cross from close range.

But Harrogate began the second half with greater purpose and were level less than four minutes into the restart when Matty Foulds’ pull-back from the left byline was guided inside the far post by Thomson from 12 yards.

The hosts then forged ahead in devastating fashion with Thomson’s quickly-taken free-kick releasing substitute Sam Folarin through the left channel.

He then squared to fellow replacement Muldoon who, after sprinting into the penalty box, emphatically finished high to Sutton keeper Steve Arnold’s left in the 80th minute.

But Sutton demonstrated their fighting spirit when Beautyman released substitute Moore down the right and he held off Foulds before poking the ball in between the legs of advancing home keeper James Belshaw.