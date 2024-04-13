Gillingham brush aside Barrow to boost play-off hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gillingham brush aside Barrow to boost play-off hopes

By Press Association
George Ray was sent off for Barrow (David Davies/PA).
George Ray was sent off for Barrow (David Davies/PA).

Gillingham boosted their play-off hopes with a convincing 3-0 win over 10-man Barrow at Priestfield Stadium.

Barrow stay sixth but have now lost three games in a row, with this contest coming to life in the 21st minute.

George Lapslie went off injured and, just seconds after coming on, his replacement Josh Walker was scythed down by George Ray, who promptly followed Lapslie down the tunnel after being shown a red card.

Gillingham hit the front in the third minute of nine added minutes at the end of the first half, target man Josh Andrews springing the offside trap to reach Remeao Hutton’s through-ball and rounding Paul Farman to score.

Andrews was making his first start for Gills and continued to impress in the second half, earning a corner just before the hour mark.

Sustained pressure led to Gillingham’s second, Conor Masterson’s ball from the right forced over his own line by Barrow’s Rory Feely.

And Conor Mahoney provided added gloss for Gills, rounding Farman once again to make it 3-0 and wrap up three convincing points for the home side, who are now just two points off the play-offs.