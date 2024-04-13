Andre Breitenreiter wants VAR in Championship after late penalty denies Terriers

Andre Breitenreiter called for VAR to be used in Championship matches after Nahki Wells’ stoppage-time penalty had denied his Huddersfield team a crucial win.

The former Terriers striker sent a powerful spot-kick past Lee Nicholls with almost the last kick of the game after referee Rebecca Welch had judged substitute Ollie Turton to have handled a Cameron Pring cross.

The goal cancelled out Josh Koroma’s clinical strike from 10 yards after 81 minutes and meant Huddersfield remained in the Championship drop zone with just three games left.

Head coach Breitenreiter said: “I have said before that the Championship needs VAR for sure and this moment proved it.

“We don’t think it was a penalty and a referee needs to be 150 per cent sure to award one in the 98th minute.

“VAR would have meant justice for my team. I spoke to the referee afterwards and she explained her reasons for the decision, but that doesn’t change anything.

“I feel so sorry for my players because they are crying in the dressing room, yet their performance today was all I could have asked.

“We played as a team for 90 minutes, working hard throughout and created chances.

“Maybe we should have scored a second goal, but we defended well as a team, which is what we needed in more games in the past.

“You could tell the Bristol City fans were unhappy with their team at half-time and that shows how well we played.

“Ollie Turton is in the dressing room trying to apologise for a mistake. But he didn’t make a mistake.

“It isn’t the first time a big decision has gone against us. But I would rather talk about the performance than something over which we have no control.

“The players are so disappointed, but they shouldn’t be because they did so well.

“Now we have two home games in the final three and have to play with the same attitude.”

City head coach Liam Manning said of the spot-kick: “Cam Pring thought it was a penalty, but I was in no position to judge.

“It was a tough and frustrating game for us, but sometimes it can have a positive effect to secure a result from a below-par performance.

“We have been on the wrong end of late goals and the difference between a draw and losing on confidence is very different.

“In the end it was a solid point for us and a result we might not have got a few months ago.

“If you want to be successful in this division you have to be able to go 11 or 12 games unbeaten. That means picking up points when not at your best.

“Because of injuries, we had a new look to our back-line, with players out of their normal position. I thought they did well.

“In the first half our passing was sloppy at times and we weren’t positive enough with our running.

“We were better in the second half, but the players know we weren’t at our best and are honest enough to admit that.

“I would be happy to see VAR introduced in the Championship, but with a few amendments. Games can be held up for too long.”