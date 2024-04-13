Johnnie Jackson does not think AFC Wimbledon got what they deserved at Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnnie Jackson does not think AFC Wimbledon got what they deserved at Swindon

By Press Association
AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson during the Sky Bet League Two match at Cherry Red Records Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday November 25, 2023.
AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson during the Sky Bet League Two match at Cherry Red Records Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday November 25, 2023.

Johnnie Jackson said that he could not fault his AFC Wimbledon’s side’s effort but they did not produce in the moments that matter in their 3-2 defeat at Swindon.

The visitors led early through Joe Lewis but Aaron Drinan and on-loan MK Dons man Dawson Devoy (2) turned the Sky Bet League Two contest on its head.

Lewis got a second goal with two minutes remaining but the hosts hung on despite the late dismissal of Udoka Godwin-Malife following two yellow cards.

The results leaves Jackson’s play-off hopefuls three points outside the top seven with only two matches remaining.

He said: “We scored early and were in the ascendancy and (in the) second half give away a really poor goal. It was a mistake by the goalkeeper (Alex Bass), so it gives them a way back into the game.

“And then at 1-1, it was only going to be us. We were in the ascendancy, we had moments where we just needed to find the right pass and bit of quality and we lacked it.

“They get another one, so we were chasing the game. We knew we probably had to win today. They go ahead and we had to throw everything at it.

“They get another one on the break but it was all us and it was a mad game really.

“We get one back and if we played for another five minutes, we were going to get at least another one.

“The lads have given everything but in the moments that matter have not produced the quality we needed.”

Meanwhile, Swindon boss Gavin Gunning was full of praise for half-time substitute Devoy, who played a big role in turning the game around.

“We brought Dawson on at half-time and he changed the game,” said Gunning.

“If you can get beyond and add numbers – because that is what teams are looking for – to your game then he will be one of the elite players at this level.

“I think he was poor for the first six minutes and then I called him over and told him what he needed to improve on.

“Then he was getting beyond, creates chances, and the composure for the second goal is brilliant.”