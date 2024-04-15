The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester City went top of the Premier League with a 5-1 win over Luton and their bid for a record fourth successive title was boosted by defeats for rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

Chelsea’s hopes of a fourth Women’s FA Cup crown in a row went up in smoke after a semi-final defeat by Manchester United, who will take on Tottenham in next month’s showpiece after they overcame Leicester.

World number one Scottie Scheffler won the Masters at Augusta for the second time in three years, while Sam Burgess’ Warrington stunned St Helens 31-8 to cruise into the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Mateo Kovacic, right, was on the score-sheet as Manchester City made light work of Luton at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Trent Alexander-Arnold shows his dejection after Liverpool lose 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace to lose ground in the Premier League title race (Peter Byrne/PA)

Arsenal lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa to cede ground to Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

Ella Toone celebrates Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Chelsea in the Women’s FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Warrington won at St Helens to reach the Challenge Cup semi-finals (Martin Rickett/PA)

Northampton registered a 59-22 victory over Bulls that propelled them into the Investec Champions Cup semi-finals (Adam Davy/PA)

Bayer Leverkusen sealed a maiden Bundesliga title with a 5-0 win over Werder Bremen (Martin Meissner/AP)