Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson out of Euro 2024 with serious knee injury

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson is out of Euro 2024 after suffering a serious knee injury.

Bologna confirmed their captain had suffered cruciate ligament damage, an injury which is likely to keep him on the sidelines for the bulk if not all of the remainder of 2024.

A statement from the Serie A club read: “Lewis Ferguson today underwent a medical examination which revealed that he has sustained an injury to his cruciate ligament.

“He will undergo an operation, after which his recovery time will be assessed.”

The 24-year-old went off injured during his side’s goalless draw with Monza on Sunday, which kept them in fourth place and on course for a Champions League spot.

The former Hamilton and Aberdeen player has been a crucial part of their impressive season and had been linked with summer moves to the likes of Juventus and Napoli in recent months.

Ferguson is yet to start a competitive game for his country and 10 of his 12 caps have been won from the bench, but his form had been putting him well in contention to feature heavily during this summer’s tournament in Germany.