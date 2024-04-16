Bromley book play-off semi-final spot with comfortable win at doomed Oxford City By Press Association April 16 2024, 10:06pm April 16 2024, 10:06pm Share Bromley book play-off semi-final spot with comfortable win at doomed Oxford City Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4951847/bromley-book-play-off-semi-final-spot-with-comfortable-win-at-doomed-oxford-city/ Copy Link Corey Whiteley (right) scored for Bromley against Oxford City (Bradley Collyer/PA) Bromley secured their place in the Vanarama National League play-off semi-finals with a 3-1 victory over Oxford City at Court Place Farm. The hosts could not recover from conceding two early goals in a defeat that casts them further adrift at the foot of the table. Ben Krauhaus was on target for promotion-chasing Bromley in the second minute and just three minutes later Idris Odutayo had made it two with his first goal for the club. Corey Whiteley tucked home a rebound to make it 3-0 in the 63rd minute before Harvey Greenslade pulled a goal back for the hosts 11 minutes later.