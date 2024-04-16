Dave Challinor hails ‘special, special night’ as Stockport crowned champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Challinor hails ‘special, special night’ as Stockport crowned champions

By Press Association
Dave Challinor salutes the Stockport fans as his team celebrates winning the League Two title (Nigel French/PA)
Dave Challinor salutes the Stockport fans as his team celebrates winning the League Two title (Nigel French/PA)

Stockport manager Dave Challinor described his side’s victory over Notts County as “special” after winning the League Two title.

Paddy Madden’s first-half hat-trick set up a 5-2 success, Antoni Sarcevic and Ethan Pye also on target as the hosts briefly threatened a comeback through Macaulay Langstaff and Dan Crowley.

“Special, special night,” said Challinor. “I am really looking to 5:00pm on Saturday because to be able to lift the trophy in front of 10,000 of our supporters, knowing that it is going to be in our hands, is a really great place to be.

“It is our just deserts for what everybody has put in to get us to this point. We came up with a different way of playing today.”

It is the first time the Hatters have won a Football League division title since the 1966-67 season but Challinor was quick to praise those around him, despite being a main part of the club’s recent success.

“My name is above one door but there are people’s names all over the doors that go into what has given us the best chance of being stood where we are now,” he said.

“There is too many to mention, but we will make sure that everyone has a great day on Saturday. I count myself to have been very fortunate to have been in this situation before where I have won a league title before the last game of the season, so you can prepare to go out on to the pitch and pick the trophy up in front of our supporters.”

Notts County boss Stuart Maynard bemoaned his side’s errors during the contest but was pleased with his players’ reaction to going four goals down, making it a nervy final few moments for the visitors before Pye’s goal.

“We had to tactically change it to get us back into the game and I thought when we did change it, it did make a difference,” he said.

“But once again, errors have killed us. When we made that first error, we kind of go in our shell and that is when we need to pump our chest out and show we are ready to fight, but we didn’t.

“When you go in 3-0 down at half-time it’s a mountain to climb against probably the best team that we have come up against as a management team in this league and they have shown why they are the champions.”

Scenes of jubilation among the away supporters continued long after the full-time whistle and after a strong start to the season, Maynard insisted those celebrations have to be used as fuel to mount a title challenge next season.

“That has got to fuel us. That has got to really hurt,” he said. “That hurts me, that result and seeing them pick up the title here.

“We have got to go again and make sure that is us come next season.”