World record holder Tigst Assefa out to make history in first London Marathon

By Press Association
Tigst Assefa has targeted a new women’s-only record in Sunday’s TCS London Marathon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

World record holder Tigst Assefa hopes to set a new women’s-only best time in the TCS London Marathon on Sunday and believes it will be tougher to win than this year’s Paris Olympics.

Ethiopian Assefa smashed the world record in September when she finished the Berlin Marathon in two hours, 11 minutes and 53 seconds.

Next in Assefa’s sights is success in her maiden London Marathon and the women’s-only record, which is 2:17:01 and was set by Kenyan Mary Keitany at the 2017 event.

“I am very happy to be in London for the first time,” Assefa said via a translator.

“I did train very well for Berlin and I have trained well for this one. God will show how good I am on Sunday.

“I have prepared very well for this race and I am sure I can beat the course record here. As I am sure all my competitors here will feel as well.

“Regardless of whether it is London or Berlin, it will not change my strategy at all.

“I am here to win.”

Assefa took part in pre-race press duties on Thursday and was joined at the media centre in St James’ Park by Brigid Kosgei, Ruth Chepngetich and Peres Jepchirchir.

Kosgei of Kenya held the world record until Assefa broke it in September but has won the London Marathon twice.

All four athletes were asked if victory in Sunday’s 26.2-mile race would be harder than winning the marathon at the Paris Games after London Marathon race director Hugh Brasher suggested that would be the case on Wednesday.

Only Kosgei felt the Paris Games would be harder with Assefa, Chepngetich and Jepchirchir all in agreement this weekend’s strong field made Sunday’s race the most difficult to win.

After Kosgei failed to finish last year’s race due to injury, she revealed preparation this time had gone well.

“I am happy to be here again this year,” Kosgei said. “Last year when I reached here I was not feeling well.

“I have been preparing well in Kenya and I am ready.”

Olympic champion Jepchirchir finished third in 2023 and backed a women’s-only record to be set this weekend.

Jepchirchir added: “On Sunday I know the field is strong and I know it is not easy. We are running with strong ladies.

“For myself, when I see the field is strong, I see the (course) record on Sunday. Yes, may the best win.”