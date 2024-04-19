Football rumours: Arsenal keen on signing Alexander Isak and Michael Olise

What the papers say

The Guardian reports that Arsenal are considering bringing in a striker and winger this summer, with Newcastle forward Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise among their targets.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is reportedly on Arsenal’s wishlist (Richard Sellers/PA)

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has managerial options outside of Bayern Munich and will make a decision in the next week or so, his agent says via the Metro.

Ex-Liverpool and Everton boss Rafael Benitez will take over as manager at Sao Paulo, less than month after he was sacked by Celta Vigo, claims The Sun.

Chelsea are preparing for offers from Liverpool and Ligue 1 outfit Paris St Germain for England international defender Levi Colwill.

Social media round-up

Bayern Munich’s Musiala emerges as top target for Guardiola at Manchester City https://t.co/qMm8pLP2jy — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) April 18, 2024

🇱🇷 Liberian talent Divine Teah turns 18 and he's set to sign professional deal at Hammarby. Understand he'll put pen to paper today on four year deal. Contract valid until 2028 for Teah, on the radar of several clubs in England and France for the future. pic.twitter.com/R57JhvDjhw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2024

Players to watch

Benjamin Sesko: Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring the RB Leipzig forward, who has a 50 million euro (£42.8 million) release clause, says Ben Jacobs.

Benjamin Sesko, right, has been linked with two Premier League clubs (Liam McBurney/PA)

Serge Gnabry: Tottenham are interested in the former Arsenal forward, with Bayern Munich willing to sell the Germany international, reports Football Insider.