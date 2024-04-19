Emile Cairess hopes to qualify for Paris Olympics at London Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emile Cairess hopes to qualify for Paris Olympics at London Marathon

By Press Association
Emile Cairess was the best British finisher at the 2023 London Marathon (John Walton/PA)
Emile Cairess was the best British finisher at the 2023 London Marathon (John Walton/PA)

Emile Cairess hopes he can follow training partner Phil Sesemann on the next step of their journey by also qualifying for the Olympics when he tackles the London Marathon again on Sunday.

Sesemann secured his place on the British squad for Paris after running inside the qualifying standard of two hours, eight minutes and four seconds at the Seville Marathon in February.

Cairess came sixth on his London Marathon debut last year, producing the best finish among the home athletes and also recording a third-fastest British men’s time.

The 26-year-old Yorkshireman feels in good shape to produce another solid display as he bids to join Leeds City club-mate Sesemann in the Team GB squad for Paris, with two more spots still to be taken.

“It was a great feeling to see Phil run 2:08.04. We have been training together for a long, long time,” Cairess said.

“When we first started training together, if somebody told us we could go to the Olympics together, it would have probably looked pretty unrealistic.

“We started training together nine years ago, so we have been on a long journey.

“Getting to go (to the Olympics) with Phil would be really special and I am so happy that he has been able to do it and secure his place.”

Cairess finished ahead of both Sir Mo Farah and Sesemann in the 2023 event, and has his sights firmly set on improving upon that display.

“My preparations have gone well. I have done everything I wanted to do in training and I am hoping for a good race on Sunday,” he said.

“I just want to progress from last year and think with the marathon, you have to take it step by step.

“I want to take the next step forward and make that progress again to be near the front of these big races.”

Great Britain’s Emile Cairess in front of Buckingham Palace
Emile Cairess feels he is better prepared heading into the 2024 London Marathon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Cairess added: “I learnt a lot (from last year) in the build-up as well as the race.

“The main thing was just having patience – even if you feel good, just be patient and there is still quite a long way to go.

“I have had a full year really of training for the marathon now, rather than just 12 weeks. I have progressed a long way, so I am hoping to show that on the weekend.”

Olympian Marc Scott will be making his London Marathon debut on Sunday as he looks to build on strong track performances, taking bronze in the 3000m at the 2022 World Indoor Championships.

Marc Scott wins the 2021 Great North Run
Marc Scott won the 2021 Great North Run (Richard Sellers/PA)

Although he won the Great North Run in 2021, Northallerton-born Scott knows he will be heading into a completely new challenge on Sunday.

“It is nerve-wracking because it is an unknown for me, obviously I have not done the distance before,” the 30-year-old said.

“Sunday might give us a bit of an idea on potential, but for me, the main goal is to knock out that Olympic standard first and foremost.

“It is good to see Phil already put the time away and be selected. It just gives all the other athletes out there a bit of confidence, seeing how hard he has worked, that we can emulate that and have similar success.”