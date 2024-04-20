FC Halifax earn play-off place with final-day win

FC Halifax thrashed Eastleigh 3-0 to secure their Vanarama National League play-off place.

Adan George put the visitors ahead after 27 minutes and they had a goal disallowed before Paul McCallum fired wide for Eastleigh shortly after the break.

Jamie Cooke’s composed finish doubled Halifax’s lead after 62 minutes.

Max Wright added a third 20 minutes from time as Town ensured Aldershot and Southend were unable to pip them to the last play-off spot.