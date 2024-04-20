Relegated Forest Green end away campaign on high with Morecambe comeback win

Relegated Forest Green ended their away season on a high note with a 2-1 League Two comeback victory over Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

First-half goals from Charlie McCann and Kyle McAllister gave Steve Cotterill’s side a 10th league win of the season as Morecambe fell to an eighth defeat in 10 games.

The home side were gifted the opener after 30 minutes as Rovers goalkeeper Vicente Reyes failed to control a Jordan Moore-Taylor back pass and gave Charlie Brown the chance to slide in and put the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Cotterill’s side bounced back quickly and levelled seven minutes later with an excellent goal. McAllister cut in from the right and threaded a ball through to McCann, who calmly stroked the ball past Archie Mair from eight yards out.

The goal gave the visitors a lift and they took the lead just before half-time with another well-worked goal.

The lively McAllister was played in after a neat exchange of passes and squeezed his shot past Mair’s left hand from just inside the box.

Both teams traded chances at the start of the second half with Emmanuel Osadebe denied by David Tutonda’s superb block at one end and Gwion Edwards foiled by a superb low save from Reyes at the other.

Christian Doidge and McAllister wasted glorious chances to add to Forest Green’s scoreline in the final moments but the win was secured.