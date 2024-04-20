Matt Smith give Salford last-gasp win at Newport

Substitute Matt Smith’s stoppage-time strike earned Salford a 1-0 win at Newport, ending their four-game losing streak and condemning County to a seventh successive defeat.

Smith had headed against the post moments earlier but when fellow substitute Junior Luamba also hit the woodwork, the giant striker was in the right place to slam the rebound through a host of bodies on the line.

County had enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges but Salford ended the first half on top. Callum Hendry and Matthew Lund both missed the target with half-chances before Curtis Tilt and Adrian Mariappa had shots cleared off the line.

After the break, Nick Townsend saved from Lund and Luamba clipped a cross onto the top of the bar.

Omar Bogle also hit the woodwork with a free-kick at the other end.

Kelly Nmai was shackled by Matty Baker just as he was about to pull the trigger, and Callum Hendry was denied by Townsend before Smith won it in the 92nd minute.