Shaun Murphy cruises past Lyu Haotian to reach second round at the Crucible

Shaun Murphy began his quest for a second world title in style as he cruised his way into the second round of the World Snooker Championship with a 10-5 victory over Lyu Haotian at the Crucible.

Murphy started the session with a 6-3 lead and was looking to carry on where he left off when he punished China’s Haotian from 38 points behind to pinch the opening frame to extend his advantage to four.

Murphy secured the next to make it five consecutive frames but Haotian won two out of the next three to extend the tie slightly.

Murphy eased his way to a first win in the competition since 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)

A relaxed Murphy did not sweat and – with the 2005 world champion just needing a solitary frame for the win – he wrapped it up in style with a break of 81 to put himself into the second round of the tournament for the first time since 2021.

Murphy told the BBC: “I haven’t won a match since I beat Kyren Wilson here in 2021.

“It’s such a relief, it’s so rewarding and pleasing, I haven’t won a match here for a few seasons. I’m delighted to have got that win and in the second round of the tournament.”

Stuart Bingham stormed into an impressive three-frame lead to give him a healthy advantage at the end of the first session as he leads Gary Wilson 6-3 at the halfway point.

Stuart Bingham (pictured) stormed into a 6-3 advantage over Gary Wilson (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bingham started in tremendous fashion, falling just two points short of an opening-frame century break to put his first point on the board and he rattled off the next three before Wilson made his mark on the scoreboard.

Bingham responded straight away with a 117 break to go 5-1 up and already put daylight between himself and and Wilson, who many expected to challenge for the title.

Staring down the barrel of an early exit, Wilson’s session-high 60 break of the match came in the final frame but a missed black pot helped Bingham swoop in and almost clear the table until he himself missed a routine black on the last and his opponent sunk the remaining ball to reduce the deficit to three.