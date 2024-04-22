Man charged with attempted murder after reports woman pushed onto rail track

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after reports a woman had been pushed onto railway tracks, police have said.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to the scene at Hyndland station in Glasgow at about 6.30pm on Saturday April 20.

The woman was taken to hospital as a precaution but is not believed to have been seriously injured.

BTP said an 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder.

A BTP spokesman said: “He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on April 22.

“A report will be prepared for the procurator fiscal.”