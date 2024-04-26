Nuno Espirito Santo says referees ‘not taking their own decisions’ due to VAR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nuno Espirito Santo says referees ‘not taking their own decisions’ due to VAR

By Press Association
Nuno Espirito Santo wants referees to rely on VAR less (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nuno Espirito Santo wants referees to rely on VAR less (Peter Byrne/PA)

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants referees to have more conviction in their decisions rather than rely on VAR.

Forest are in the middle of a storm following their heavy-handed statement after last Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Everton, where they effectively accused VAR Stuart Attwell of being a Luton fan.

Attwell failed to overturn referee Anthony Taylor’s decision on three penalty incidents, which is the latest in a long line controversial moments to have gone against Forest, who now face Premier League and Football Association charges.

Nuno has always been wary of VAR and believes referees are shirking decisions knowing they have someone at Stockley Park to fall back on.

“The general feeling in football is referees are not taking their own decisions so this is affecting a lot,” he said. “They are not taking their decisions and waiting for the VAR to intervene is not helping the situation.

“Referees are the authority on the pitch and then VAR should help. What we want is to move forward.

“If nobody asked who is refereeing this match before it’s a sign things went well. It’s what we wish for, that nobody speaks about referees, they speak about the game.

Forest felt they should have had three penalties in the 2-0 defeat at Everton
Forest felt they should have had three penalties in the 2-0 defeat at Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We cannot ignore it, things have been bad – they should feel responsible for it because there have been a lot of mistakes, not only in our games. You can see things are not well. What we ask for is improvement.

“It’s not just the recent games. It goes on and on and on and on. That’s why we feel so much anger.

“We are responsible for our own mistakes but there have been mistakes which are not us. I understand the frustration we are feeling and that’s why I respect the players so much.”

Although their statement put the blame squarely at Attwell’s door, with implications of cheating, Nuno said it is nothing personal.

“We don’t want things to go much further and it becomes personal or abusive to the referees. Try to understand us and put yourself in our skin.

“We don’t want things to go much further, we want to keep things on the game and on the issues we can control. But it’s so many things.

“We have had a lot of different VAR making the same mistakes, so it’s not personal.

“Nothing personal, doesn’t have to do with him. It’s the process.

“What we want, everyone in football, wants things to work out. It’s nothing personal.”