Cambridge secure League One survival with point from draw at Port Vale

Cambridge secured their Sky Bet League One safety with a goalless draw at relegated Port Vale on the final day of the regular season.

The U’s went into the game at Vale Park knowing a point would be enough to ensure they avoided the dreaded drop.

The visitors started brightly as Gassan Ahadme fired wide early on.

Alex Iacovitti missed a chance for Vale as he headed over from Ethan Chislett’s free-kick.

Vale goalkeeper Connor Ripley produced a good save to keep out Ryan Bennett’s header after he was found by Jubril Okedina at the back post.

Uche Ikpeazu squandered a glorious chance as he missed the target from close range after the break.

At the other end, Scottish defender Iacovitti could only curl his strike straight at Will Mannion.

Ripley produced another good low save to deny Danny Andrew’s effort from across the box.

Both sides huffed and puffed as they settled for a point which protected Cambridge’s spot in the third tier.