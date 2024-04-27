Cheltenham relegated following last-day defeat at Stevenage

Cheltenham’s three-year stay in League One was brought to an end following a 2-1 defeat at Stevenage.

The Robins needed a final-day victory and results to go their way at either Burton or Cambridge, but Darrell Clarke’s side came up short meaning the Brewers’ defeat at Fleetwood was inconsequential.

Boro took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Elliot Bonds tripped Elliott List in the penalty area and Kane Hemmings stepped up to convert from the spot.

Cheltenham levelled eight minutes into the second half, with Matty Taylor nodding in from a Will Ferry corner at the near post.

Substitute goalkeeper Jamie Pardington saved well from Hemmings after a mistake from Curtis Davies and then tipped a volley from Nick Freeman over the crossbar to keep Cheltenham’s hopes alive.

James Olayinka was denied by the legs of keeper Craig MacGillivray and Tom Bradbury saw a header cleared off the line as Cheltenham pushed forward knowing they needed just one goal to secure safety.

But Freeman won it for Stevenage in the last minute of normal time to condemn the Robins to fourth-tier football next season.