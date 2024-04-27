Martin Devaney not sure who will manage Barnsley in the play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Martin Devaney not sure who will manage Barnsley in the play-offs

By Press Association
Martin Devaney took charge of Barnsley on Saturday (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Martin Devaney took charge of Barnsley on Saturday (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Martin Devaney does not know if he will be asked to lead Barnsley in the play-offs.

The Tykes parted company with Neill Collins this week with a game of the season to go, asking club stalwart Devaney to deliver the result they needed to make the top six against Northampton.

A 1-1 draw means they will face Bolton over two legs, but Devaney is unsure as to who will prepare the side.

“I don’t know whether I’ll be here so let’s concentrate on today.” he said.

“Let’s enjoy tonight, let the dust settle and I’m sure we’ll know where we’re going on Monday.”

Herbie Kane netted a first-half opener before Louis Appere equalised in the dying embers as Barnsley ended a bad week on a relative high.

“In terms of the game plan, it worked,” Devaney said. “We pressed really well in the first half. In terms of possession, working it wide and Herbie finishing on the edge of the box; it was a really good goal.

“These games are always going to be tight because Northampton, full respect to them, they’re not really playing for much so sometimes that can be really dangerous.

“We’ve drawn the game and we’re in the play-offs so I think everyone should be delighted.

“It’s not just about what’s happened today. It’s been the season, the lads have been trying so hard day in, day out.

“It’s about what’s happened over the course of the season. Ultimately today, the draw and results have gone elsewhere for us and we are where we want to be.”

Northampton head coach Jon Brady said he felt it capped off a good season for his team.

“I felt we dominated; I thought they (Barnsley) were very nervy,” he said.

“What a great finish from Louis (Appere) in the end.

“We had one before that with Shaun McWilliams and they only had one shot (in the) second half.

“Look at all their stats in the last 10 games, they’ve absolutely dominated teams in possession. I think we’ve nicked possession as well, 51 per cent to 49.

“It’s just fair testament to the boys, everyone’s put everything out there and gone right to the final whistle on the final day of the season.

“I think that rounds off a strong season for us.”

On getting the late equaliser in front of the 1,200 travelling fans, Brady added: “What a lovely moment. They can go away happy, I feel, especially with the performance today.

“Getting that goal right at the end, obviously a nice touch right in front of them.

“To score at the death away from home against a team that are going for the play-offs and who are in the play-offs – I just thought it was a really strong performance for us.”