Garry Monk cuts relieved figure as Cambridge secure League One survival

By Press Association
Cambridge manager Garry Monk cut a relieved figure at full-time (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Cambridge boss Garry Monk was a relieved man after the club secured their Sky Bet League One status with a goalless draw at Port Vale.

The U’s knew a point would be enough to stay up and they got the job done at relegated Vale.

“There’s a mix of joy and relief,” said Monk.

“I think you could see from the game there was a team playing with pressure and a team playing without.

“We did what we needed to do. The aim was to get the point and finish it on our own terms regardless of what anyone else did.

“I think we were unfortunate that we were in this position going into the last day.

“The players deserve all of the credit and the staff that I’ve come in to.

“What I’ve asked them to do and the application towards it and the last seven or eight games has been spot on and that’s all you can ask for.

“We got what we deserved today. We got the job done and that was the remit.

“I’m delighted for everyone at the club. We were tentative and I think that’s quite normal given the situation. There are nerves, you never fully get that out.”

There were chances for both sides, but it was a game largely managed by the visitors as they tried not to concede.

As it transpired, they would have stayed up regardless as other results went their way.

Vale boss Darren Moore said: “It will be a rebuild. We need to chat with the players individually and collectively and we’ll start making our provisions from there.

“All of those things have to go on and will go on. Those chats have to take place and then we will go from there.

“It was the final game of the season. We wanted to win the game, but we didn’t lose the game.

“I’ll take the clean sheet because there haven’t been too many of those this season for us.

“When you look at the bench it’s testament to the academy. They youngsters were the positives.

“I thank the players for their efforts this season, but the biggest thank you goes to the supporters. I thank them for the energy of what they brought here, thank you all so much for welcoming me into the football club.

“The work is already ongoing for the summer.

“We’ll all on the same page in wanting Port Vale to move forward.

“We need that unity and togetherness next season.”