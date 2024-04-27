We’ve finished in a really positive spot – Orient first-team coach Matt Harrold

Matt Harrold was pleased to see Leyton Orient finish “in a really positive spot” following a 3-1 win at Shrewsbury.

Victory secured a top-half finish for the O’s in their first season back in the third tier.

Daniel Adu-Adjei, Ethan Galbraith and Daniel Agyei scored Orient’s goals, and first-team coach Harrold said: “I couldn’t have asked for much more; it was a really strong performance.

“One thing I asked was to go out, look like a team and play for the fans that have come a long way and travelled with you all season, and you can’t ask any more.

“I think we could have scored more goals than we did, so it has given them some excitement in terms of what I asked of them today.

“It was unbelievable, so really proud and it’s a great moment to end like this for me on a personal level.

“I think the season has been really successful. I think the manager (Richie Wellens) has maximised everyone in the group, and we have finished in a really positive spot.

“I think there is always an element of ‘what if’, but you end up where you end up sometimes.

“I thought it was exciting. We looked like a real threat on the break. We obviously changed shape, which was unusual because of the personnel, and that worked well.”

Shrewsbury pulled a consolation goal back late on through Dan Udoh, and their manager Paul Hurst said: “I think the hard work was obviously done in the weeks before, which culminated in last week’s draw at Charlton.

“Today, in that first period, the players, in my opinion, were not at it.

“I think tactically we wanted to try and stick to the way we had been the last couple of games, but that wasn’t working either, so I will kind of take some responsibility for that.

“In general, in the second half we were a lot better. I’m not really sure what happened for their third, albeit he seemed to have so much space.

“In the end, as silly as it was for certainly how the first half had gone, we probably should have got something from the game.”