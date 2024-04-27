Matt Bloomfield hails ‘exceptional’ Joe Jacobson after winning Wycombe farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt Bloomfield hails ‘exceptional’ Joe Jacobson after winning Wycombe farewell

By Press Association
Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield was full of praise for the departing Joe Jacobson (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield was full of praise for the departing Joe Jacobson (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Manager Matt Bloomfield paid tribute to the departing Joe Jacobson after he ended his 400th and final appearance for Wycombe with a win.

The 37-year-old Welshman joined the Chairboys in 2014, going on to become club captain, and came on for his final game as Wycombe beat Charlton 1-0 at Adams Park.

There was nothing to play for for both sides, with the game decided by a first-half penalty from Luke Leahy.

“What JJ has done for this club over the last 10 years has been nothing short of exceptional,” Bloomfield said.

“He has contributed to a lot of our recent success – it was just a shame he couldn’t score from a corner!

“I’m very pleased with the performance from the players even though there wasn’t much to play for.

“Their levels were fantastic and the attacking play was brilliant, along with the defending which is the cornerstone of any decent team.

“We wanted to evolve this season and change but we knew it was going to be hard. It has been clunky at times but it was good to see how we’ve finished the campaign.

“This is one of the highest finishes in our club’s history so we need to be proud of that. We are in the top six if the season started in January and this is pleasing for me.”

Wycombe ended the League One season in 10th with Charlton down in 16th but having built a run of 14 games unbeaten prior to their final-day defeat.

Leahy netted in the seventh minute after Richard Kone was tripped in the area by Terell Thomas for the penalty.

A second should have followed for the Chairboys but Addicks goalkeeper Harry Isted did well to deny Chris Forino, Jack Grimmer and Dale Taylor.

Charlton’s best chance came through Lewis Fiorini, whose free-kick rattled the bar, as they suffered a 15th defeat of the campaign.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones said: “It was a poor performance.

“Initially we played OK but old habits came back and when they had their first attack we dived in as we were lazy with our defending.

“We gave them the start and once they go ahead they’re very hard to break down. They slow the game down and they do that really well as they’re good at what they do.

“Other than hitting the bar in the second half, we didn’t show enough and we didn’t have an end product.

“I wouldn’t say I’m glad the season is over, as we’re in a privileged position to be a football manager or player, but the last few weeks were all about getting safe and looking at how we can move forward.

“We need to improve for next season.”