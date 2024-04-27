Partick and Ayr play out goalless draw

Partick Thistle and Ayr could not be separated in a cinch Championship draw at Firhill Stadium.

Kerr McInroy fired narrowly wide of the Honest Men’s post in the early exchanges but it was Thistle who nearly scored in the 34th minute as Scott Robinson saw his close-range shot deflected just wide.

Brian Graham did bag for the Jags on the stroke of half-time, but the offside flag denied him the opener.

Neither side could make the breakthrough, with the best chance of the second half falling to Aidan Fitzpatrick only for him to be frustrated by Josh Clarke when he took aim in the 80th minute.