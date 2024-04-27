Ryan Andrews goal ends Watford’s long wait for home win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ryan Andrews goal ends Watford’s long wait for home win

By Press Association
Ryan Andrews scored the winner for Watford (John Walton/PA).
Ryan Andrews scored the winner for Watford (John Walton/PA).

Substitute Ryan Andrews ended Watford’s dismal run of form at Vicarage Road as they clinched a 1-0 victory over Sunderland.

Tom Cleverley was able to celebrate his appointment as permanent manager with the club’s first home victory since November 28, ending a run of 12 winless games.

In spite of improved performances since taking charge on a caretaker basis from the sacked Valerien Ismael, Cleverley’s record had read five draws in seven games.

And the first half on Saturday was similarly mediocre, both teams seemingly searching for an identity, with Sunderland, like Watford, on their third manager of a muddled season.

It took 32 minutes for the first chance to arrive.

From a Jack Clarke corner for Sunderland, Dan Ballard rose highest at the far post, but his header was comfortably cleared by Ryan Porteous.

Watford’s only effort of note came six minutes later when Ismael Kone toe-poked a shot wide. As it dribbled toward the advertising hoardings it barely raised a murmur among the Vicarage Road faithful, so soporific had the rest of the half been.

Those two opportunities did at least raise hopes of better things to come.

Moments later, Sunderland ought to have taken the lead when Adil Aouchiche seized on a wayward Watford pass, sprinted forward and laid the ball into the path of Chris Rigg, who was coming in at an angle.

Rigg delayed his shot just long enough for Daniel Bachmann to touch the ball away for a corner with his outstretched foot.

The Watford goalkeeper proved his side’s saviour again in first half added time when he rushed out to block a Trai Hume shot, the ball bouncing up and landing on the roof of the net.

The visitors’ dominance continued into the second period when Clarke sprinted clear, only to steer his shot wide of a post.

Suddenly, though, Watford carved out an opportunity through Ken Sema, whose cross was eventually volleyed by Edo Kayembe against the legs of Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson.

The deadlock was broken after 64 minutes with a move of rare quality.

Kone waited for Andrews to sprint ahead of him before slipping his pass between defenders and watching the substitute drill a low shot into the far corner.

Sunderland’s search for an equaliser was determined, but they could not carve out an opportunity of note.

There was a poignant moment as the match entered stoppage time, with Yaser Asprilla being substituted and seemingly waving goodbye to the Watford fans. The 20-year-old seems certain to leave Vicarage Road in the summer.