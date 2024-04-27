Southampton left to face play-offs after defeat to Stoke

Stoke guaranteed their Championship status for another season with a 1-0 win that leaves Southampton to prepare for the play-offs.

Steven Schumacher’s side held on for three points with just 35 per cent possession after taking the lead in the first half through a low Tyrese Campbell finish.

Both teams had penalty shouts turned down by referee David Webb, with both the Saints and the Potters unlucky on at least one count.

Saints plugged away despite their lethargy but saw good chances missed by Premier League loanees Ryan Fraser and David Brooks.

Stoke are now six points clear of the drop zone with just one fixture left to play. The result meant Southampton, who cannot now go up automatically and look set for a fourth-place finish, had succumbed to a third successive defeat.

Saints boss Russell Martin made five changes to his starting XI following their 5-0 loss at now-promoted Leicester in midweek.

The manager had called for more “fight” from his players to respond to what he labelled a “pathetic” showing at King Power Stadium.

Stoke’s Josh Laurent missed an open goal from a tight angle after goalkeeper Alex McCarthy denied Campbell.

The hosts then had a penalty appeal dismissed when goalkeeper Daniel Iversen hesitated to deal with a ball over the top and Sekou Mara beat him to a header – which was cleared off the line – but took fists to the face in the process.

Leicester loanee Iversen successfully beat away a Brooks shot before Campbell gave Stoke the lead in the 36th minute.

Academy graduate Campbell latched onto a long ball over the top and beat defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis with a simple feint to create space in the box before shooting through the legs of McCarthy.

Fraser hit the keeper and Mara blazed over with good Saints chances in search of a response either side of the half-time interval.

Martin had made a couple of substitutions during the break before Stoke went close to a second, with McCarthy brilliantly flying across the goal to deny Million Manhoef.

Stoke had a penalty shout of their own waved away when Campbell went down inside the box under pressure.

The resolves of the officials were tested further when lively Southampton winger Sam Edozie was next to hit the surface inside the box and substitute Che Adams struck a shot he claimed was handled.

Neither were given and 20-goal Adam Armstrong fired wide with a snapshot from close range to add to the misery for the hosts.

A minimum of six additional minutes were signalled for but all Southampton hopes were effectively ended when James Bree crossed into the back of the stands under little pressure.